Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightആ​ർ​മി ചീ​ഫ് സൈ​നി​ക...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 3:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 3:25 AM GMT

    ആ​ർ​മി ചീ​ഫ് സൈ​നി​ക യൂ​നി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആ​ർ​മി ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ മാ​ർ​ഷ​ൽ ബ​ന്ദ​ർ അ​ൽ മാ​സി​ൻ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ആ​ർ​മി ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ

    മാ​ർ​ഷ​ൽ ബ​ന്ദ​ർ അ​ൽ മാ​സി​ൻ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ആ​ർ​മി ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ മാ​ർ​ഷ​ൽ ബ​ന്ദ​ർ അ​ൽ മാ​സി​ൻ സൈ​നി​ക യൂ​നി​റ്റു​ക​ളും സൈ​റ്റു​ക​ളും പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചു. ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത​യും സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ​ത​യും നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തേ​ണ്ട​തി​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക​ത പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​നാ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വേ​ള​യി​ൽ ബ​ന്ദ​ർ അ​ൽ മാ​സി​ൻ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    രാ​ജ്യ​സു​ര​ക്ഷ കാ​ത്തു​സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ക​ഠി​നാ​ധ്വാ​നം തു​ട​രേ​ണ്ട​തി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​വും ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി. വി​വി​ധ സേ​നാ​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ച​താ​യും സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait News
    News Summary - Army Chief inspects military units
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick