    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2024 4:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2024 4:19 AM GMT

    സൈ​നി​ക മേ​ധാ​വി സെ​ന്‍റ്കോം ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ​റു​മാ​യി ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​ർ​മി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് ചീ​ഫ് ല​ഫ്റ്റ​ന​ന്‍റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബ​ന്ദ​ർ അ​ൽ മു​സൈ​ൻ യു.​എ​സ് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് (സെ​ന്‍റ്കോം) ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മൈ​ക്ക​ൽ കു​റി​ല്ല​യു​മാ​യി ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക, അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ സം​ഭ​വ​വി​കാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി അ​ൽ മു​സൈ​ൻ വാ​ർ​ത്താ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പൊ​തു താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള മ​റ്റു വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​വ​രെ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള വ​ഴി​ക​ളും ഇ​രു​വ​രും വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി. ഇരുപക്ഷത്തെയും മുതിർന്ന ഓഫീസർമാരും കൂടികാഴ്ചയിൽ പ​ങ്കെടുത്തു.

    TAGS:Army ChiefKuwait NewsCENTCOM Commander
    News Summary - Army Chief held discussion with CENTCOM Commander
