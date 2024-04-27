Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2024 5:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2024 5:38 AM GMT

    രാ​മാ​യ​ണ​ത്തി​നും മ​ഹാ​ഭാ​ര​ത​ത്തി​നും അ​റ​ബി​ക് ത​ര്‍ജ​മ

    handed over the arabic translation
    രാ​മാ​യ​ണം മ​ഹാ​ഭാ​ര​തം എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ അ​റ​ബി​ക് ത​ര്‍ജ​മ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ര്‍ ഡോ.​ആ​ദ​ര്‍ശ് സ്വൈ​ക​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​തി​ഹാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ രാ​മാ​യ​ണ​ത്തി​നും മ​ഹാ​ഭാ​ര​ത​ത്തി​നും അ​റ​ബി​ക് പ​തി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ. അ​റ​ബ് പൗ​ര​ന്‍ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ ബ​റൂ​നാ​ണ് രാ​മാ​യ​ണ​വും മ​ഹാ​ഭാ​ര​ത​വും അ​റ​ബി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​നം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. വി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ​തി​പ്പ് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ര്‍ ഡോ.​ആ​ദ​ര്‍ശ് സ്വൈ​ക​ക്ക് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​ഡി​റ്റ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് അ​ൽ നി​സ്ഫ് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു. ലോ​ക​മെ​മ്പാ​ടു​മു​ള്ള 30 ല​ധി​കം പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​തി​ഹാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ൽ ബ​റൂ​ന്‍ അ​റ​ബി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ത​ര്‍ജ​മ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Arabic translationRamayana and Mahabharata
    News Summary - Arabic translation for Ramayana and Mahabharata
