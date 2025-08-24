Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
അറബ് അണ്ടർ 18 വോളിബാൾ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്; കുവൈത്ത് പുറത്ത്text_fields
News Summary - Arab Under-18 Volleyball Championship; Kuwait failed
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അമ്മാനിൽ നടക്കുന്ന 17ാമത് അറബ് അണ്ടർ 18 വോളിബാൾ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽനിന്ന് കുവൈത്ത് പുറത്ത്.ക്വാർട്ടർ ഫൈനൽ ലബനനോട് തോൽവി വഴങ്ങിയതോടെയാണ് കുവൈത്ത് പുറത്തായത്. കടുത്ത പോരാട്ടം നടന്ന മത്സരത്തിൽ നേരിയ വ്യത്യാസത്തിലാണ് കുവൈത്ത് തോൽവി വഴങ്ങിയത്.ജോർഡൻ, ഈജിപ്ത്, ഇറാഖ്, ബഹ്റൈൻ, സൗദി അറേബ്യ, കുവൈത്ത്, ലിബിയ, ലബനാൻ, ഫലസ്തീൻ, യു.എ.ഇ ടീമുകളാണ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ മാറ്റുരച്ചത്. ഈ മാസം 26നാണ് ഫൈനൽ.
