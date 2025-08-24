Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    24 Aug 2025 11:10 AM IST
    24 Aug 2025 11:10 AM IST

    അ​റ​ബ് അ​ണ്ട​ർ 18 വോ​ളി​ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്; കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പു​റ​ത്ത്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​മ്മാ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന 17ാമ​ത് അ​റ​ബ് അ​ണ്ട​ർ 18 വോ​ളി​ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പു​റ​ത്ത്.ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ ഫൈ​ന​ൽ ല​ബ​ന​നോ​ട് തോ​ൽ​വി വ​ഴ​ങ്ങി​യ​​തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പു​റ​ത്താ​യ​ത്. ക​ടു​ത്ത പോ​രാ​ട്ടം ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ വ്യ​ത്യാ​സ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് തോ​ൽ​വി വ​ഴ​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്.ജോ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ, ഈ​ജി​പ്ത്, ഇ​റാ​ഖ്, ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ, സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ, കു​വൈ​ത്ത്, ലി​ബി​യ, ല​ബ​നാ​ൻ, ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ, യു.​എ.​ഇ ടീ​മു​ക​ളാ​ണ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ച്ച​ത്. ഈ ​മാ​സം 26നാ​ണ് ഫൈ​ന​ൽ.


