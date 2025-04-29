Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
29 April 2025
Updated Ondate_range 29 April 2025 12:58 PM IST
അറബ് ഷൂട്ടിങ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്: കുവൈത്തിന് സ്വർണം
News Summary - Arab Shooting Championship: Kuwait wins gold
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഈജിപ്തിലെ കെയ്റോയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന അറബ് ഷൂട്ടിങ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ 10 മീറ്റർ എയർ റൈഫിൾ മിക്സഡ് ടീം ഇനത്തിൽ കുവൈത്തിന് സ്വർണം. അലി അൽ മുതൈരി-റിതാജ് അൽ സിയാദി സഖ്യമാണ് സ്വർണ മെഡൽ നേടിയത്. ഇതോടെ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ കുവൈത്തിന്റെ മെഡലുകളുടെ എണ്ണം ഏഴായി ഉയർന്നതായി കുവൈത്ത് ടീം മേധാവി അബ്ദുല്ല അൽ ബറകത്ത് പറഞ്ഞു. മേയ് ഒന്നുവരെ തുടരുന്ന ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ 19 അറബ് രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽനിന്നുള്ള ഏകദേശം 300 ഷൂട്ടർമാർ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.
