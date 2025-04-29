Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    അ​റ​ബ് ഷൂ​ട്ടിങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് സ്വ​ർ​ണം

    അ​റ​ബ് ഷൂ​ട്ടിങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് സ്വ​ർ​ണം
    സ്വ​ർ​ണം നേ​ടി​യ അ​ലി അ​ൽ മു​തൈ​രി-​റി​താ​ജ് അ​ൽ സി​യാ​ദി സ​ഖ്യം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഈ​ജി​പ്തി​ലെ കെ​യ്‌​റോ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​റ​ബ് ഷൂട്ടിങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ 10 മീ​റ്റ​ർ എ​യ​ർ റൈ​ഫി​ൾ മി​ക്സ​ഡ് ടീം ​ഇ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് സ്വ​ർ​ണം. അ​ലി അ​ൽ മു​തൈ​രി-​റി​താ​ജ് അ​ൽ സി​യാ​ദി സ​ഖ്യ​മാ​ണ് സ്വ​ർ​ണ മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​തോ​ടെ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം ഏ​ഴാ​യി ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​താ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ടീം ​മേ​ധാ​വി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ ബ​റ​ക​ത്ത് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. മേ​യ് ഒ​ന്നുവ​രെ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ 19 അ​റ​ബ് രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽനി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 300 ഷൂ​ട്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

