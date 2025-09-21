Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    21 Sept 2025 12:19 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sept 2025 12:19 PM IST

    അ​പ്സ​ര മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദി​നെ എം.​ബി.​എ വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    അ​പ്സ​ര മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദി​നെ എം.​ബി.​എ വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​പ്സ​ര മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദി​ന്, എം.​ബി.​എ വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ

    പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന എം.​ബി.​എ വാ​ട്സാ​പ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ അ​പ്സ​ര മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദി​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ബി​സി​ന​സ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ന​ൽ​കി​യ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും നേ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്താ​ണ് മി​ക​ച്ച ബി​സി​ന​സ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    എം.​ബി.​എ വാ​ട്സാ​പ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ബ​ഷീ​ർ ഹോ​ളി സ്വീ​റ്റ്സ്, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​സാ​ഖ് അ​ൽ ഖു​ലൈ​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:mbawhatsapp groupgulf
