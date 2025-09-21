Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Sept 2025 12:19 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Sept 2025 12:19 PM IST
അപ്സര മഹ്മൂദിനെ എം.ബി.എ വാട്സ്ആപ് കൂട്ടായ്മ ആദരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Apsara Mahmood honored by MBA WhatsApp group
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് കേന്ദ്രമായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന എം.ബി.എ വാട്സാപ് കൂട്ടായ്മ അപ്സര മഹ്മൂദിനെ ആദരിച്ചു. ബിസിനസ് മേഖലയിൽ അദ്ദേഹം നൽകിയ സംഭാവനങ്ങളും നേട്ടങ്ങളും കണക്കിലെടുത്താണ് മികച്ച ബിസിനസ് പുരസ്കാരം നൽകി ആദരം നൽകിയത്.
എം.ബി.എ വാട്സാപ് കൂട്ടായ്മ അംഗങ്ങളായ ബഷീർ ഹോളി സ്വീറ്റ്സ്, അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ് അൽ ഖുലൈബ് എന്നിവർ പുരസ്കാരം കൈമാറി.
