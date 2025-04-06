Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2025 9:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2025 9:29 AM IST

    ജു​മാ​ന മൈ​മൂ​ന​യെ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു

    ജു​മാ​ന മൈ​മൂ​ന​യെ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു
    ജു​മാ​ന മൈ​മൂ​ന​ക്ക് ഗ്രീ​ൻ ട്രാ​ക്ക് നാ​ദാ​പു​രം സ്നേ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സു​ന്നി വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് പ​ത്താം ത​രം ഫൈ​ന​ൽ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ടോ​പ് പ്ല​സ് ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ ജു​മാ​ന മൈ​മൂ​ന​യെ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി​യാ​യ ഗ്രീ​ൻ ട്രാ​ക്ക് നാ​ദാ​പു​രം അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു. കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി നാ​ദാ​പു​രം മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സി​റാ​ജ് ചേ​നോ​ളി​യു​ടെ പു​ത്രി​യാ​ണ് ജു​മാ​ന.

    ഗ്രീ​ൻ ട്രാ​ക്ക് നാ​ദാ​പു​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്നേ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​രം കെ.​വി സു​ബൈ​ർ കൈ​മാ​റി. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഡോ.​ജ​ലീ​ൽ വാ​ഫി, കെ.​ടി.​കെ ബ​ഷീ​ർ, ല​ത്തീ​ഫ്, യ​ഹ്കൂ​ബ്, യൂ​സു​ഫ് ചേ​നോ​ളി, നി​സാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:AppreciationKuwaitMadrasa Public Examination
