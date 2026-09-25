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Madhyamam
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    ഹവല്ലിയിൽ അപ്പാർമെന്റിന് തീപിടിച്ചു

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    ഹവല്ലിയിൽ അപ്പാർമെന്റിന് തീപിടിച്ചു
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഹവല്ലിയിൽ അപ്പാർട്ട്മെൻ്റ് തീപിടിച്ചു. സൽമിയ സെൻട്രൽ, ഹവല്ലി എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള അഗ്നിശമന സേനാ സംഘങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ സഥലത്തെത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. അപകടത്തിൽ കാര്യമായ പരിക്കുകളൊന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല.

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