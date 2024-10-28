Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightജ​ന്റ്സ് ഫോ​റം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 4:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 4:56 AM GMT

    ജ​ന്റ്സ് ഫോ​റം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    anniversary
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജ​ന്റ്സ് ഫോ​റം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ ബാ​ബു​ജി ബ​ത്തേ​രി സം​സ​ാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭ​ക്ത സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ ജ​ന്റ്സ് ഫോ​റം ഒ​ന്നാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. വി​ശി​ഷ്ടാതി​ഥി​യാ​യി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ബാ​ബു​ജി ബ​ത്തേ​രി മോ​ട്ടി​വേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സം​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ഇ​ട​വ​ക വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ല​ങ്ങ​ൻ പാ​റ, ഇ​ട​വ​ക സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​നു ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ, ഇ​ട​വ​ക ട്ര​സ്റ്റി​യും ജ​ന്റ്സ് ഫോ​റം കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​റു​മാ​യ ടി​ബി മാ​ത്യു, ജ​ന്റ്സ് ഫോ​റം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റി​നോ എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:AnniversaryKuwait News
    News Summary - Anniversary Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick