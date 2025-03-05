Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 5 March 2025 11:05 AM IST
    date_range 5 March 2025 11:05 AM IST

    അ​ങ്ക​മാ​ലി പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    അ​ങ്ക​മാ​ലി പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    അ​ങ്ക​മാ​ലി പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ങ്ക​മാ​ലി പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗ​വും പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളു​ടെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഹൈ ​ഡെ​യ്ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ- ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൺ അ​റ​യ്ക്ക​ൽ (പ്ര​സി), പോ​ളി അ​ഗ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ (​വൈ.​പ്ര​സി), സ​ജീ​വ് പോ​ൾ (ജ​ന.​സെ​ക്ര), ബി​ജു പൗ​ലോ​സ് (ജോ.​സെ​ക്ര), ജോ​സ് പ​ഞ്ഞി​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ (ട്ര​ഷ), അ​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ (ജോ.​ട്ര​ഷ), ഷി​ജോ പൈ​ലി (ഓ​ഫി​സ്‌ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), ഡൈ​സ​ൺ പൈ​നാ​ട​ത്ത് (അ​ഡ്വൈ​സ​റി ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ചെ​യ​ർ), ജി​മ്മി ആ​ന്റ​ണി (ഓ​ഡി​റ്റ​ർ).

