    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​മീ​ർ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jan 2025 1:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jan 2025 1:36 PM IST

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​മീ​ർ ഇ​ന്ന് ബ്രി​ട്ട​നി​ലേ​ക്ക്

    Kuwait amir
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് മി​ശ്അ​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് 

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് മി​ശ്അ​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ബ്രി​ട്ട​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ക്കും. ബ്രി​ട്ട​നി​ലെ ചാ​ൾ​സ് രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ക്ഷ​ണ​മ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യാ​ണ് അ​മീ​ർ പോ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​​ന്ത്രി കെ​യ​ർ സ്റ്റാ​ർ​മ​ർ അ​മീ​റി​നെ ഫോ​ണി​ൽ വി​ളി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ല​ണ്ട​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ അ​യ​ർ​ല​ൻ​ഡ് കൂ​ടി സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​മീ​റും സം​ഘ​വും മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ക.

    TAGS:kuwait amirBritain visit
