Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 April 2024 1:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 April 2024 1:51 AM GMT

    അ​മീ​ർ മു​ൻ സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ​മാ​രു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    Amir Sheik Mish Al Al Ahammed Al Jabir Assabah and former speaker ahammed al sadhoon
    അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് മി​ശ്അ​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് മു​ൻ സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ സ​ദൂ​നു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് മി​ശ്അ​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് ദേ​ശീ​യ അ​സം​ബ്ലി മു​ൻ സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ​മാ​രു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. മു​ൻ സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ സ​ദൂ​ൻ, മ​ർ​സൂ​ഖ് അ​ൽ​ഗാ​നിം എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​മാ​യി വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച. പു​തി​യ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യു​ള്ള കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി.

