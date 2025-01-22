Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഅം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 12:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 12:32 PM IST

    അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ തീ​ര​സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ മേ​ധാ​വി​യു​മാ​യി ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ തീ​ര​സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ മേ​ധാ​വി​യു​മാ​യി ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ആ​ദ​ർ​ശ് സ്വൈ​ക കു​വൈ​ത്ത് തീ​ര​സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ മേ​ധാ​വി ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ബാ​ക് അ​ലി യൂ​സു​ഫ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. തീ​ര സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തും പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ ഒ​പ്പി​ട്ട ധാ​ര​ണ​പ​ത്ര​വും ച​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ​താ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി വാ​ർ​ത്താ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulf news kuwaitChief of Coast Guard
    News Summary - Ambassador held discussion with Chief of Coast Guard
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X