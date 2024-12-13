Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഅം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 6:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 6:14 AM GMT

    അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഓ​യി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kuwait
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ. ​ആ​ദ​ര്‍ശ് സ്വൈ​ക കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഓ​യി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രി താ​രീ​ഖ് സു​ലൈ​മാ​ൻ അ​ൽ റൂ​മി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ. ​ആ​ദ​ര്‍ശ് സ്വൈ​ക കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഓ​യി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രി താ​രീ​ഖ് സു​ലൈ​മാ​ൻ അ​ൽ റൂ​മി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി.

    എ​ണ്ണ​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള വി​വി​ധ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ​ച​യി​ൽ ച​ര്‍ച്ച​ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള എ​ണ്ണ ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന സ്രോ​ത​സ്സു​ക​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​ണ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait Indian AmbassadorKuwait Oil Minister
    News Summary - Ambassador held a meeting with the Kuwait Oil Minister
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick