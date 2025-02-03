Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 11:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 11:18 AM IST

    അ​ൽ​ഹി​ന്ദ് കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    Alhind Family gathering
    അ​ബ്ബാ​സാ​യ​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഹി​ന്ദ് ബി​ൽ​ഡി​ങ് നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ബ്ബാ​സാ​യ​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഹി​ന്ദ് ബി​ൽ​ഡി​ങ് നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ഹെ​വ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. രാ​വി​ലെ പ​ത്തി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച പ​രി​പാ​ടി കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ​യും വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ട് ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​യി.

    2024-2025 മി​സ്റ്റ​ർ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ള​മാ​യി തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ലി​ജു എം. ​ഗോ​പി​യെ മെ​മ​ന്റോ ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ ഹി​ന്ദ് ബി​ൽ​ഡി​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് താ​മ​സം മാ​റി​യ​വ​രും സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യി. വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് താ​മ​സം മാ​റി​യ​വ​ർ വി​ഡി​യോ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സി​ലൂ​ടെ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി.

