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Posted Ondate_range 12 Aug 2026 12:19 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Aug 2026 12:22 PM IST
ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചു
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചു. ആലപ്പുഴ ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ, കൊടുക്കുളഞ്ഞി സ്വദേശി പ്രതീഷ് (46) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ അച്യുതൻ ചെല്ലപ്പൻ. മാതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞമ്മ. ഭാര്യ: ബിജി. മകൾ: അക്ഷര. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.
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