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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Aug 2026 12:19 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Aug 2026 12:22 PM IST

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചു

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    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചു
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    പ്രതീഷ്

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചു. ആലപ്പുഴ ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ, കൊടുക്കുളഞ്ഞി സ്വദേശി പ്രതീഷ് (46) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ അച്യുതൻ ചെല്ലപ്പൻ. മാതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞമ്മ. ഭാര്യ: ബിജി. മകൾ: അക്ഷര. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.

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    TAGS:ObitnriKuwait
    News Summary - ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചു
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