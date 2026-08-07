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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2026 2:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2026 2:50 PM IST

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

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    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
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    ദീപ ആനി തോമസ്

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ആലപ്പുഴ മാവേലിക്കര സ്വദേശിനി ദീപ ആനി തോമസാണ് അസുഖത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് കുവൈത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചത്. ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ ചെസ്റ്റ് ഡിസീസ് ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ (വാർഡ് -4), ആയിരുന്നു ജോലി. ഭർത്താവ്: ലിജു ലൂയിസ്. മക്കൾ: സൈറ ലിജു, ഇറേന ലിജു, അമേയ ലിജു. മൃതദേഹം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച സബാഹ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ പൊതുദർശനത്തിന് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.

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    TAGS:KuwaitAlappuzhaObituary
    News Summary - Alappuzha native passes away in Kuwait
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