Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2025 4:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2025 4:58 PM IST

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആലപ്പുഴ കാർത്തികപള്ളി പലമൂട്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ അനിൽ കുമാർ (48) കുവൈത്തിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണുമരിച്ചു. കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണതിനെ തുടർന്ന് അദാൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

    ഭാര്യ: ശ്രീകല.

    മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കെയർ ടീം നടത്തിവരുന്നു.

    News Summary - Alappuzha native died in Kuwait
