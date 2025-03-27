ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 27 March 2025 4:58 PM IST
Updated On 27 March 2025 4:58 PM IST
ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Alappuzha native died in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആലപ്പുഴ കാർത്തികപള്ളി പലമൂട്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ അനിൽ കുമാർ (48) കുവൈത്തിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണുമരിച്ചു. കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണതിനെ തുടർന്ന് അദാൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
ഭാര്യ: ശ്രീകല.
മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കെയർ ടീം നടത്തിവരുന്നു.
