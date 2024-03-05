Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightറ​മ​ദാ​ന്‍...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 5 March 2024 4:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 March 2024 4:04 AM GMT

    റ​മ​ദാ​ന്‍ ത​യാ​റെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി അ​ൽ ഹ​യാ​ത്ത് ചാ​രി​റ്റി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ramadan
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റ​മ​ദാ​ന്‍ ത​യാ​റെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​ൽ ഹ​യാ​ത്ത് ചാ​രി​റ്റി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ. ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ദു​രി​ത​മ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് റ​മ​ദാ​ന്‍ സ​ഹാ​യം എ​ത്തി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ൽ ഹ​യാ​ത്ത് ചാ​രി​റ്റി അ​ഡൈ്വ​സ​ർ ഡോ.​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ബ​റാ​ക്ക് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്കു​ള്ള ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ സ​ഹാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ കാ​മ്പ​യി​നി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഇ​ഫ്ത്താ​ർ, ഫി​ത്​ർ സ​കാത്,, അ​നാ​ഥ​ർ​ക്ക് വ​സ്ത്രം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsRamadan
    News Summary - Al Hayat Charity Association with Ramadan preparations
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X