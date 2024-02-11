Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഅ​ൽ ഗ​സാ​ലി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 3:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 3:32 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ ഗ​സാ​ലി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് ദി​വ​സ​വും നാ​ല് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    road
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ൽ ഗ​സാ​ലി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് ഇ​രു ദി​ശ​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​ടു​ത്ത വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ ദി​വ​സ​വും നാ​ല് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച ഒ​രു മ​ണി​ക്ക് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച് അ​ഞ്ച് മ​ണി വ​രെ​യാ​കും നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. റോ​ഡ്‌​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ലാ​ൻ​ഡ് ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:CloseRoadKuwait News
    News Summary - Al Ghazali Street will be closed for four hours a day
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X