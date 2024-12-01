Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 4:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 4:59 AM GMT

    ഐ​വ ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ-​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ്യ ഏ​രി​യ സം​യു​ക്ത സം​ഗ​മം

    ഐ​വ ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ-​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ്യ ഏ​രി​യ സം​യു​ക്ത സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ മെ​ഹ​ബൂ​ബ അ​നീ​സ് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ‘സം​ഘ​ടി​ക്കു​ക ശ​ക്ത​രാ​കു​ക’ എ​ന്ന കാ​മ്പ​യി​നി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഐ​വ ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഏ​രി​യ​യും അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ്യ ഏ​രി​യ​യും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഹെ​വ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ മെ​ഹ​ബൂ​ബ അ​നീ​സ് മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. സം​ഘ​ടി​ത പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​ത​യും ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക​ത​യും അ​വ​ർ ഉ​ണ​ർ​ത്തി. ന​വാ​ൽ അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ ഖി​റാ​അ​ത് ന​ട​ത്തി. ജാ​സ്മി​ൻ ഷു​ക്കൂ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. അ​സ്മി​ന അ​ഫ്താ​ബ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും സു​മി മ​നാ​ഫ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Kuwait News
