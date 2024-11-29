Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    29 Nov 2024 5:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    29 Nov 2024 5:58 AM GMT

    ഐ​വ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മം

    ഐ​വ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​വാ​ദ് അ​മീ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ‘സം​ഘ​ടി​ക്കു​ക ശ​ക്ത​രാ​കു​ക’ കാ​മ്പ​യി​നി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഐ​വ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി. ഏ​രി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ശ​ഹ​ന ന​സീം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​വാ​ദ് അ​മീ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    സം​ഘ​ടി​ത​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തി​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക​ത​യും അ​തി​ന്റെ ഗു​ണ​ത്തെ​യും കു​റി​ച്ച് ജ​വാ​ദ് ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. സൗ​മ്യ സ​ബീ​ർ ഖി​റാ​അ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി. ഏ​രി​യ അ​സി. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജൂ​ബി​ന സ​നോ​ജ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ഏ​രി​യ ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സോ​ജ സാ​ബി​ക് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

