Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 20 Feb 2024 3:56 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 Feb 2024 3:56 AM GMT
ഐവ അബൂ ഹലീഫ ഏരിയ ഗേൾസ് വിങ് യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Aiwa Abu Halifa Area Girls Wing Unit Officers
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇസ്ലാമിക് വിമൻസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ (ഐവ) അബൂ ഹലീഫ ഏരിയ ഗേൾസ് വിങ് യൂനിറ്റ് യോഗവും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പും നടന്നു. ആയിഷ നൂഹ ഖിറാഅത്ത് നടത്തി. ഏരിയ ഗേൾസ് വിങ് കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ ബുഷ്റ നാഷിദ് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ‘റമദാനെ വരവേൽക്കാം’ എന്ന വിഷയത്തിൽ വൈ. പ്രസി ഷെമീന ക്വിസ് നടത്തി. പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജസീറ തസ്നീം തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു.ഭാരവാഹികൾ: സന ഫൈസൽ (പ്രസി.), ഫെല്ല ഫിറോസ് (വൈ. പ്രസി.), കെൻസ (സെക്ര.), ദിയ (ജോ. സെക്ര.), ആയിഷ നൂഹ (ട്രഷ.).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story