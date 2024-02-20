Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഐ​വ അ​ബൂ ഹ​ലീ​ഫ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ഐ​വ അ​ബൂ ഹ​ലീ​ഫ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    സ​ന ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, കെ​ൻ​സ, ആ​യി​ഷ നൂ​ഹ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​സ്‍ലാമി​ക് വി​മ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഐ​വ) അ​ബൂ ഹ​ലീ​ഫ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് യോ​ഗ​വും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും ന​ട​ന്നു. ആ​യി​ഷ നൂ​ഹ ഖി​റാ​അ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി. ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ബു​ഷ്‌​റ നാ​ഷി​ദ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ‘റ​മ​ദാ​നെ വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​ക്കാം’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി ഷെ​മീ​ന ക്വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജ​സീ​റ ത​സ്‌​നീം തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: സ​ന ഫൈ​സ​ൽ (പ്ര​സി.), ഫെ​ല്ല ഫി​റോ​സ് (വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി.), കെ​ൻ​സ (സെ​ക്ര.), ദി​യ (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര.), ആ​യി​ഷ നൂ​ഹ (ട്ര​ഷ.).

