Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    25 April 2025 1:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    25 April 2025 1:45 PM IST

    ഐ​വ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ വ​നി​ത സം​ഗ​മം

    ഐ​വ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ വ​നി​ത സം​ഗ​മം
    ഐ​വ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ വ​നി​ത സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഹ​സീ​ന വ​ഹാ​ബ് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഐ​വ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ വ​നി​ത സം​ഗ​മം പ്ര​വാ​സി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു. ഏ​രി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് ജാ​സ്മി​ൻ ഷു​ക്കൂ​ര്‍ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ‘ഖു​ര്‍ആ​ന്‍ പ​ഠ​നം-​പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​വും പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ല​വും’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഹ​സീ​ന വ​ഹാ​ബ് മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ഖു​ര്‍ആ​ന്‍ മു​ഴു​വ​ന്‍ മാ​ന​വ​രാ​ശി​ക്കും മാ​ര്‍ഗ ദ​ര്‍ശ​ന​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നെ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​ഹ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഊ​ർ​ജ സ്രോ​ത​സാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​വ​ര്‍ ഉ​ണ​ർ​ത്തി. ജ​സ്നാ​സ് ഹ​ഫ്‌​സ​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും വ​ര്‍ദ അ​ന്‍വ​ര്‍ ഉ​ദ്ബോ​ധ​ന​വും ന​ട​ത്തി. റ​ബീ​ബ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഖി​റാ​അ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി.

