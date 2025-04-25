Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 April 2025 1:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 April 2025 1:45 PM IST
ഐവ അബ്ബാസിയ ഏരിയ വനിത സംഗമംtext_fields
News Summary - Aiva Abbasia Ariya Women's Association
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഐവ അബ്ബാസിയ ഏരിയ വനിത സംഗമം പ്രവാസി ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തില് നടന്നു. ഏരിയ പ്രസിഡൻറ് ജാസ്മിൻ ഷുക്കൂര് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ‘ഖുര്ആന് പഠനം-പ്രാധാന്യവും പ്രതിഫലവും’ എന്ന വിഷയത്തില് ഹസീന വഹാബ് മുഖ്യ പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തി.
ഖുര്ആന് മുഴുവന് മാനവരാശിക്കും മാര്ഗ ദര്ശനമാണെന്നും മനുഷ്യനെ മനുഷ്യത്വത്തിന്റെ മഹത്വത്തിലേക്ക് ഉയർത്തുന്ന ഊർജ സ്രോതസാണെന്നും അവര് ഉണർത്തി. ജസ്നാസ് ഹഫ്സൽ സ്വാഗതവും വര്ദ അന്വര് ഉദ്ബോധനവും നടത്തി. റബീബ മുഹമ്മദ് ഖിറാഅത്ത് നടത്തി.
