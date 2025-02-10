Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 Feb 2025 9:31 AM IST
10 Feb 2025 9:31 AM IST
അഹ്ലൻ വ സഹ്ലൻ റമദാൻ മെഗാ സമ്മേളനം 25ന്text_fields
News Summary - Ahlan wa Sahlan Ramadan Mega Conference on 25
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് കേരള ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ അഹ്ലൻ വ സഹ്ലാൻ റമദാൻ മെഗാ സമ്മേളനം ഫെബ്രുവരി 25ന് അബ്ബാസിയ സെൻട്രൽ സ്കൂൾ അങ്കണത്തിൽ നടത്തും. പ്രമുഖ പണ്ഡിതനും പ്രഭാഷകനുമായ ഹുസൈൻ സലഫി (ഷാർജ) പങ്കെടുക്കും.
പരിപാടിയുടെ വിജയത്തിനായി പി.എൻ. അബ്ദുല്ലത്തീഫ് മദനി മുഖ്യ രക്ഷാധികാരിയും സി.പി. അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് ചെയർമാനും സുനാഷ് ഷുക്കൂർ ജനറൽ കൺവീനറും സക്കീർ കൊയിലാണ്ടി, അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ തങ്ങൾ കൺവീനർമാരുമായി വിപുലമായ സംഘാടക സമിതി രൂപവത്കരിച്ചു.
