Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 9:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 9:31 AM IST

    അ​ഹ്‍ല​ൻ വ ​സ​ഹ്‍ല​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മെ​ഗാ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം 25ന്

    ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ അ​ഹ്‍ല​ൻ വ ​സ​ഹ്‍ലാ​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മെ​ഗാ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 25ന് ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തും. പ്ര​മു​ഖ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​നും പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നു​മാ​യ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ സ​ല​ഫി (ഷാ​ർ​ജ) പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​നാ​യി​ പി.​എ​ൻ. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് മ​ദ​നി മു​ഖ്യ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യും സി.​പി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നും സു​നാ​ഷ് ഷു​ക്കൂ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റും സ​ക്കീ​ർ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി, അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ​മാ​രു​മാ​യി വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക സ​മി​തി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsAhlan wa Sahlan Ramadan
    News Summary - Ahlan wa Sahlan Ramadan Mega Conference on 25
