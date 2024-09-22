Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 6:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 6:15 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ൽ റ​ത്‌​ഖ റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്നു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ബ്ദാ​ലി ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ റ​ത്ഖ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ​ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Accidental deathKuwait News
