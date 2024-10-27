Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 6:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 6:30 AM GMT

    ഫോർത്ത് റിങ് റോഡിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു

    accident
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഫോർത്ത് റിങ് റോഡിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് അപകടം. പുലർച്ചെ റിങ് റോഡിൽ ബസ് മറിയുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് ടീമുകൾ അപകടം കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്തു. മരണപ്പെട്ടയാളെ ഫോറൻസിക് വിഭാഗത്തിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:AccidentKuwait NewsObituary News
    News Summary - accident on Fourth Ring Road- One died
