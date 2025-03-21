Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 21 March 2025 9:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 March 2025 9:20 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സി​ക്‌​സ്ത് റിം​ഗ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    യാ​ത്രി​ക​ർ​ക്ക് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:KuwaitAccidents
