Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    16 Dec 2024 5:51 AM GMT
    16 Dec 2024 5:51 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട കാ​ർ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ആ​ർ​താ​ൽ റോ​ഡി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​റ്റൊ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ആ​രി​ഫ്ജാ​ൻ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സം​ഘം ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. റോ​ഡി​ലെ ത​ട​സ്സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ക്കി വൈ​കാ​തെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Accident DeathKuwait News
    News Summary - Accident Death
