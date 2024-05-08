Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 May 2024 6:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 May 2024 6:14 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ​ബാ​ഹ് അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്കു ശേ​ഷ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. സം​ഭ​വം ന​ട​ന്ന​തി​നു പി​റ​കെ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. മ​രി​ച്ച​യാ​ളു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ന്നു വാ​ഹ​നം മാ​റ്റി വൈ​കാ​തെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Accident DeathKuwait
    News Summary - Accident death
