Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 April 2024 4:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 April 2024 4:43 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Four killed in truck crash in UP; The incident caused an accident while trying to escape
    cancel

    കു​​വൈ​​ത്ത് സി​​റ്റി: കി​ങ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്നു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഒ​രു സെ​മി ലോ​റി​യും മ​ണ​ൽ ലോ​റി​യും ത​മ്മി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. മ​രി​ച്ച​യാ​ളെ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്കും മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident DeathKuwait News
    News Summary - Accident death
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X