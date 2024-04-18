Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    18 April 2024 4:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    18 April 2024 4:13 AM GMT

    അ​ബ്ദ​ലി റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; ര​ണ്ടു മ​ര​ണം ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ബ്ദ​ലി റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ചതി​രി​ഞ്ഞാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​യി​ൽ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് ആ​ശ​ങ്ക സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചു. അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വൈ​കാ​തെ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Accident DeathKuwait News
    News Summary - Accident at Abdali Road
