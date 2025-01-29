Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 12:03 PM IST
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 12:03 PM IST

    വി​ള​ക്കു​കാ​ലി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വി​ള​ക്കു​കാ​ലി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം വി​ള​ക്കു​കാ​ലി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. സ​അ​ദ് അ​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    പൊ​ലീ​സും പാ​രാ​മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ടീ​മും സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ഉ​ട​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക്കാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ​കു​പ്പി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

