Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 1:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 1:51 AM GMT

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    accident
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. മ​രി​ച്ച​യാ​ളെ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വൈ​കാ​തെ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​നം സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് മാ​റ്റി ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​ന​ഃസ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:AccidentKuwait NewsGulf News Malayalam
