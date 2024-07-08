Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 July 2024 3:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 July 2024 3:52 AM GMT

    ഫി​ഫ്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം

    ഫി​ഫ്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫി​ഫ്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഒ​രു വാ​ഹ​നം സി​മ​ന്‍റ് ബാ​രി​യ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് റോ​ഡി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി റൂ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വൈ​കാ​തെ വാ​ഹ​നം റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ന്നു നീ​ക്കി ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത ത​ട​സ്സം ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി.

