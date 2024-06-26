Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 4:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 4:01 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​വ​ൻ​ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. റോ​ഡി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വാ​ഹ​നം നീ​ക്കി വൈ​കാ​തെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident NewsSeventh Ring Road in Kuwait
    News Summary - Accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick