Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightബ​സും ട്ര​ക്കും...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 21 April 2024 5:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 April 2024 5:50 AM GMT

    ബ​സും ട്ര​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബ​സും ട്ര​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ബ​സും ട്ര​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി റൂ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident NewsKuwait
    News Summary - Accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X