Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    അബു ഹദ്രിയ ഹൈവേ വാഹനാപകടം; രണ്ടു മരണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അബു ഹദ്രിയ ഹൈവേ വാഹനാപകടം; രണ്ടു മരണം
    cancel

    ജുബൈൽ: അബു ഹദ്രിയ ഹൈവേയിൽ ട്രക്കുകൾ തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് കന്യാകുമാരി സ്വദേശികൾ മരിച്ചു. ട്രക്ക് ഡ്രൈവർ സഹായ രാജ് സെൽവ ജബമലൈ (56), ഒപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന വാലൻപെറപ് രാജ് (27) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. പാകിസ്ഥാൻ പൗരൻ ഓടിച്ച ട്രക്ക് ഇടിച്ചാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. പാകിസ്ഥാൻ പൗരന് പരിക്കുകളൊന്നുമില്ല.

    Show Full Article
    25% Off
    E-Paper First Page
    Today
    Today's Edition is out

    Want the complete newspaper?

    Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
    Click here for the full edition →
    Use code SAVE25
    News Summary - Abu Hadriya Highway Accident
    Next Story
    X