അബു ഹദ്രിയ ഹൈവേ വാഹനാപകടം; രണ്ടു മരണം

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അബു ഹദ്രിയ ഹൈവേ വാഹനാപകടം; രണ്ടു മരണംtext_fields
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News Summary - Abu Hadriya Highway Accident
ജുബൈൽ: അബു ഹദ്രിയ ഹൈവേയിൽ ട്രക്കുകൾ തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് കന്യാകുമാരി സ്വദേശികൾ മരിച്ചു. ട്രക്ക് ഡ്രൈവർ സഹായ രാജ് സെൽവ ജബമലൈ (56), ഒപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന വാലൻപെറപ് രാജ് (27) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. പാകിസ്ഥാൻ പൗരൻ ഓടിച്ച ട്രക്ക് ഇടിച്ചാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. പാകിസ്ഥാൻ പൗരന് പരിക്കുകളൊന്നുമില്ല.
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