Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 10:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 10:50 AM IST

    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ വേ​ദി അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ വേ​ദി അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    നി​ബി​ൻ തോ​മ​സ്, പി.​കെ. ഇ​ക്ബാ​ൽ,

    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ വ​ഹാ​ബ്

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ വേ​ദി അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഏ​രി​യ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഹ​മീ​ദ് കോ​ക്കൂ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഏ​രി​യ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷാ ​അ​ലി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: നി​ബി​ൻ തോ​മ​സ് (പ്ര​സി), പി.​കെ. ഇ​ക്ബാ​ൽ (സെ​ക്ര), അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ വ​ഹാ​ബ് (ട്ര​ഷ), ഫാ​രി​ഷ വ​ഹാ​ബ് (വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി), താ​ര രാ​ജ​ൻ (ജോ.​സെ​ക്ര), ഫൈ​സ​ൽ വ​ട​ക്കേ​ക്കാ​ട്,നീ​തു തോ​മ​സ്,ഹാ​ഷി​ഫ്,ഷൈ​മ,ജൈ​ഹാ​ന,വ​ർ​ദ, ശ​മീ​ർ,നൗ​ഷാ​ദ്,റ​ഷീ​ദ് (മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ).

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait Newsgulf news malayalam
