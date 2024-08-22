Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കുവൈത്തിൽ ആറു നില കെട്ടിടം പൊളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ തകർന്നുവീണു

    building collapsed
    ജാബ്രിയയിൽ തകർന്ന കെട്ടിടത്തിലെ തിരച്ചിൽ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് ജാബ്രിയയിലെ ആറു നില കെട്ടിടം പൊളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ തകർന്നുവീണു. റിപ്പോർട്ട് ലഭിച്ചയുടൻ ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് ടീം സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയതായി കുവൈത്ത് ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് അറിയിച്ചു. തകർന്ന കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾക്കടിയിൽ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നവർ ഉണ്ടോയെന്നറിയാൻ സംഘം തിരച്ചിൽ നടത്തുകയാണെന്നും ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    BuildingCollapsedKuwait News
    A six-story building collapsed while being demolished in Kuwait
