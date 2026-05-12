Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഫിഫ്ത്ത് റിംഗ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 May 2026 12:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 May 2026 12:26 PM IST

    ഫിഫ്ത്ത് റിംഗ് റോഡിന്റെ ഭാഗം താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫിഫ്ത്ത് റിംഗ് റോഡിന്റെ ഭാഗം താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടും
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികളുടെ ഭാഗമായി സാൽമിയയിലേക്കുള്ള ഫിഫ്ത്ത് റിംഗ് റോഡിന്റെ ഭാഗം താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടുന്നതായി കുവൈത്ത് പൊതുമരാമത്ത് മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. അൽ സലാം പ്രദേശത്തിന് എതിർവശത്തുള്ള മൂന്ന് ഇടത് പാതകളാണ് അടച്ചിടുന്നത്. കിംഗ് ഫഹദ് ബിൻ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് റോഡിലേക്കുള്ള ഗതാഗതത്തിനായി മൂന്ന് പാതകൾ തുറന്നിരിക്കും.

    മേയ് 12 മുതൽ മെയ് 17 വരെയാണ് ഭാഗിക നിയന്ത്രണം. യാത്രക്കാർ ബദൽ മാർഗങ്ങൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്നും പ്രദേശത്ത് ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്നും അധികൃതർ നിർദ്ദേശിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsKuwaitkuwaitnews
    News Summary - A portion of the Fifth Ring Road will be temporarily closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X