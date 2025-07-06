Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwaitchevron_rightബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 July 2025 7:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 July 2025 7:03 AM IST

    ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ​ബാ​ഹ് അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് മ​റൈ​ൻ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. മു​ഹ​ല്ല​ബ് ഫ​യ​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മ​റൈ​ൻ റെ​സ്‌​ക്യൂ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ സം​ഘം എ​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും മ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന​യും സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം തു​ട​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:newsdrownedbeachPersonalitygulf
