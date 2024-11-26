Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightതിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 10:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 10:32 AM GMT

    തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പത്തനംതിട്ട തിരുവല്ല പൊടിയാടി സ്വദേശി കുറ്റിച്ചേരിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ജിജി ജോസഫ് (41) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ഫർവാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ ആയിരുന്നു.

    ഭർത്താവ്: ബിനുമോൻ ബേബി.മകൻ:എറിക്ക് പോൾ ബിനു. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കെയർ ടീം നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:passed awayDeath newsObit Kuwait
    News Summary - A native of Tiruvalla passed away in Kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick