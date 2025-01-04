തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
4 Jan 2025 1:51 PM IST
4 Jan 2025 1:51 PM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Thrissur passed away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തൃശൂർ വടക്കാഞ്ചേരി പുല്ലണികാട് സ്വദേശി മാറത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ അബ്ദുല്ല സിദ്ധി (65) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
നെഞ്ച് വേദനയെ തുടർന്ന് ഫർവാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സീനത്ത്. മക്കൾ: ജാസ്മിൻ, ജാസിം. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കെയർ ടീം ചെയ്തുവരുന്നു.
