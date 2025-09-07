Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 3:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 3:12 PM IST

    തൃക്കരിപ്പൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തൃക്കരിപ്പൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    നൂറുൽ അമീൻ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കാസർകോട് തൃക്കരിപ്പൂർ വെള്ളാപ്പ് സ്വദേശി നൂറുൽ അമീൻ (47) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അസുഖബാധിതനായി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിൽസയിലായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: ഖദീജ. ഭാര്യ: ഹസീന. മക്കൾ: നിഹ്‍ല,നിഹാൽ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

    TAGS:kuwait cityPassed AwayKasargod
    News Summary - A native of Thrikaripur passed away in Kuwait
