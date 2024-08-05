Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
5 Aug 2024
5 Aug 2024
പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Pathanamthitta passed away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വടശ്ശേരിക്കര പേഴുംപാറ സ്വദേശി അലങ്കാരത്ത് എ.കെ.ഷാജുദ്ധീൻ (47) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അൽഗാനിം കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലിചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.
കേരള ആർട്ട് ലവേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ കല കുവൈത്ത് ജലീബ് എ യൂനിറ്റ് അംഗമായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ഖാസീം. മാതാവ്: ആയിഷ.ഭാര്യ: സബീന.മക്കൾ: ആലിയ ഫാത്തിമ,സ്വാലിഹ ഫാത്തിമ.
കല കുവൈത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
