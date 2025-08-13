കുവൈത്തിൽ മലപ്പുറം തവനൂർ സ്വദേശി ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 Aug 2025 3:00 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Aug 2025 3:00 PM IST
കുവൈത്തിൽ മലപ്പുറം തവനൂർ സ്വദേശി ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A native of Malappuram, Tavanur, was found dead in his flat in Kuwait.
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ മലപ്പുറം തവനൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി. തട്ടാം പടി കിഴക്കേക്കര ജയൻ (43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
മെഹ്ബൂലയിൽ ഇദ്ദേഹം താമസിക്കുന്ന ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കാണപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. മരണകാരണം വ്യക്തല്ല. മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾക്കായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട കേന്ദ്രത്തിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.
മാറഫി അൽഗസീർ കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: കിഴക്കേക്കര ചിന്നപ്പു. മാതാവ്: സൗമിനി. ഭാര്യ: സൗമ്യ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story