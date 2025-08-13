Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകുവൈത്തിൽ മലപ്പുറം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Aug 2025 3:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Aug 2025 3:00 PM IST

    കുവൈത്തിൽ മലപ്പുറം തവനൂർ സ്വദേശി ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കുവൈത്തിൽ മലപ്പുറം തവനൂർ സ്വദേശി ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ മലപ്പുറം തവനൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി. തട്ടാം പടി കിഴക്കേക്കര ജയൻ (43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    മെഹ്ബൂലയിൽ ഇദ്ദേഹം താമസിക്കുന്ന ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കാണപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. മരണകാരണം വ്യക്തല്ല. മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾക്കായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട കേന്ദ്രത്തിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    മാറഫി അൽഗസീർ കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: കിഴക്കേക്കര ചിന്നപ്പു. മാതാവ്: സൗമിനി. ഭാര്യ: സൗമ്യ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:malappuram nativeKuwait NewstavanurObituary
    News Summary - A native of Malappuram, Tavanur, was found dead in his flat in Kuwait.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X