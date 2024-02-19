കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Feb 2024 3:52 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 Feb 2024 3:52 AM GMT
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Kozhikode passed away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കോഴിക്കോട് പന്നിയങ്കര സ്വദേശി മുതിരക്കല്ലായി പറമ്പ് അബ്ദുൾ ബാനു (54) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൗസ് ഡ്രൈവർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണ കാരണം. പിതാവ്: ആലിക്കോയ. മാതാവ്: ആയിശ. ഭാര്യ: സെറീന.
