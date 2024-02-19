Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwaitchevron_rightകോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 3:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 3:52 AM GMT

    കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    അബ്ദുൾ ബാനു
    അബ്ദുൾ ബാനു 

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കോഴിക്കോട് പന്നിയങ്കര സ്വദേശി മുതിരക്കല്ലായി പറമ്പ് അബ്ദുൾ ബാനു (54) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൗസ് ഡ്രൈവർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണ കാരണം. പിതാവ്: ആലിക്കോയ. മാതാവ്: ആയിശ. ഭാര്യ: സെറീന.

    TAGS:Obit NewsKuwait News
    News Summary - A native of Kozhikode passed away in Kuwait
