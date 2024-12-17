Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    17 Dec 2024 2:29 PM IST
    Updated On
    17 Dec 2024 2:29 PM IST

    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    സതീഷ് വർഗീസ് 

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കോട്ടയം മൂലവട്ടം സ്വദേശി ഉപ്പൂട്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ സതീഷ് വർഗീസ് (67) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    അഹ്മദി സെന്റർ ജനറൽ ട്രേഡിങ് ആൻഡ് കോൺട്രാക്ടിങ് കമ്പനിയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഷീബ ആന്റണി ചാക്കോ. മക്കൾ: ഷിദിൻ, ഷിൽസ. മരുമകൻ: ഫ്രാൻസിസ്.

    TAGS:KuwaitObit News
