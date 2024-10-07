Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2024 9:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2024 9:30 AM GMT

    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കോട്ടയം പെരുവ കാരിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി പാലക്കുന്നേൽ വീട്ടിൽ റോയ് എബ്രഹാം(62) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 30 വർഷത്തിലേറെയായി കുവൈത്തിൽ പ്രവാസിയാണ്. സാൽമിയയിൽ ആയിരുന്നു താമസം.

    ഭാര്യ: സൂസൻ റോയ് (ഇന്ത്യൻ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റി സ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപിക). മകൻ: എബ്രഹാം റോയ് (ടി.സി.എസ് കൊച്ചി). മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നു വരുന്നു. സംസ്കാരം കാരിക്കോട് സെന്റ് തോമസ് ബത് ലെ ചർച്ചിൽ നടക്കും

    TAGS:Passed AwayKuwait News
    News Summary - A native of Kottayam passed away in Kuwait
